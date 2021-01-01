Pick your poison: gin or vodka?

The OCN Drinks crew is all about classic cocktails—"the martini" being the quintessential poster child for classic cocktails. Whether you prefer it dirty, up, wet, or dry with gin or vodka, nothing rivals the old-school cool of the classic martini.

Classic Martini (Gin or Vodka) Recipe:

Ingredients:

2 1/2 ounces gin or vodka

1/2 ounces dry vermouth

Garnish: lemon twist

Instructions:

Prechill martini glass with ice water while making a martini. Combine the following in a shaker filled with ice: vodka or gin and dry vermouth. Shake well. Empty ice water from a martini glass. Strain martini from the shaker into chilled glass. Enjoy!

Dirty Martini (Gin or Vodka) Recipe:

Ingredients:

2 1/2 ounces gin or vodka

1/2 ounces dry vermouth

squeeze of lemon

1/4 to 1/2 ounce olive juice or brine (make it dirty!)

Garnish: 1-3 olives (stuffed is our favorite!)

Instructions:

Prechill martini glass with ice water while making a martini. Combine the following in a shaker filled with ice: vodka or gin, dry vermouth, olive juice, squeeze of lemon. Shake well. Empty ice water from a martini glass. Strain martini from the shaker into chilled glass. Enjoy!

Find more Friday Office Cocktails, here.

Which do you prefer in your martini? Gin or vodka. Share in the comments.