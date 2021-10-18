Get yourself a pair before they're gone!

Unless you've been avoiding all social media, then it's very likely you've heard of a little show called Squid Game. The Netflix Korean drama has taken the world by storm and quickly became the streaming service's biggest-ever series launch.

And due to this, we're gonna go ahead and say that Squid Game-themed costumes will likely be one of the most popular costumes this year.

According to reports, green-and-white tracksuits and Vans' white slip-ons are selling out very fast. In fact, Vans has seen a 7,800% increase in sales ever since the series premiered on Netflix in September. Yes, 7,800%!

So, if you're planning a group costume and still need to piece it together, we recommend grabbing yourself a pair of white Vans before they're sold out.

One of the best places to find a pair of Vans is gonna be Amazon. Just note that prices range from $50 to $180 per pair. You can find various tracksuits like the ones in the show on Amazon too.

If you're looking for a Guard mask or even a Front Man mask, we've got the perfect guide right here!

Have you watched Squid Game yet? If so, what did you think? If not, what are you waiting for? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.