Get ready for more craziness, all you cool cats and kittens!

Tiger King, the Netflix documentary series that captured the world by storm during the early days of the pandemic, is returning for an all-new season!

No information on who from the cast of colorful characters will be back, but producers Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin are both set to return, says Netflix. A date has not been announced yet either.

Since the release, Joe Exotic (real name Joseph Maldonado-Passage) isn't the only subject from Tiger King who has had a rough go of things. Jeff Lowe and his wife Lauren, who took over Exotic's zoo, had more than five dozen big cats seized by federal authorities in May. Doc Antle, a zoo owner featured in the series, was indicted on wildlife trafficking charges in October 2020. Erik Cowie, who testified against Exotic after working as one of his zookeepers, was found dead at 52 earlier this month.

In the meantime, Carole Baskin, the "sworn enemy" of Exotic, has seemingly flourished following the release of Tiger King. From a brief stint on Dancing with the Stars to the launch of her own cryptocurrency, and everything else in between, Baskin has kept busy as she now stands as the owner of Greater Wynnewood Development Group (Tiger King Park).

What new craziness and mayhem do you think will ensue in Season 2 of Tiger King? Will Joe Exotic be freed from prison? Will Carole Baskin's late husband's disappearance be solved? Will we see more odd yet catchy musical numbers and jetski moments? Share your thoughts in the comments below.