Let the chicken sandwich wars begin.

From Popeyes and KFC to McDonald's and Burger King, the past year has brought us all kinds of surprises in the form of chicken sandwiches. Well, now Taco Bell is ready to take its chicken sandwich game nationwide.

On Thursday, Taco Bell announced to the world that they are ready to take the chicken sandwich wars to the next level. Starting September 2, the Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco will be available to customers all across the country.

"Fluffy like a sandwich, but folded like a taco, the Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco is the latest from the masterminds in menu item mashups," Taco Bell stated in a press release. "Taco Bell is no stranger to the world of crispy chicken after introducing fan-favorites like the Crispy Chicken Chickstar, Naked Chicken Chips, and the Naked Chicken Chalupa which flipped the script on traditional chicken menu items."

The Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco is a taco-shaped puffy bread topped with all-white meat chicken marinated in jalapeño buttermilk, seasoned with special Mexican seasoning, rolled in a crunchy tortilla chip coating, and drizzled with Taco Bell's signature chipotle sauce. Taco Bell lovers can try the meal as is, or add crunchy jalapeño slices for some extra spice.

The delicious new sandwich-taco hybrid was originally teased back in March when Taco Bell launched it at select restaurants in Nashville, Tennesee, and Charlotte, North Carolina. The taco tested so well at those locations that the fast-food chain decided it was time to bring the new meal to the masses.

Is it a sandwich or a taco? You decide. Try our new Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco in regular or spicy. Testing at select locations in Nashville, TN & Charlotte, NC starting March 11. pic.twitter.com/7SaC628a40 — Taco Bell (@tacobell) February 23, 2021

Prior to the official September 2 launch, Taco Bell will also give fans special access to try the new sandwich taco during the chain's "Happier Hour" on August 30. Happier Hour takes place from 2–5 p.m. local time and only includes orders placed directly on the Taco Bell app. Fans can try the Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco a la carte for $2.49, 2 for $4.49, or as part of a Crispy Chicken Sandwich Box for $5.49. The Crispy Chicken Sandwich Box includes a Beefy 5-layer Burrito, Crunchy Taco, and a medium fountain drink.

On September 4, Taco Bell will also run a promotional debate during the University of Georgia vs. Clemson University college football game. During the debate, the college debate teams from each university will tackle whether Taco Bell's new Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco is a taco or a sandwich. It will be a debate of the ages as the students jump on "Team it's a Sandwich" or "Team it's a Taco". The debate will air at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC through different commercials. The first ad will be 60 seconds long, followed by three 30 second promotions.

"Our new crispy chicken innovation is far from the average chicken sandwich, and we're certain it will get a spicy reaction from sandwich and taco fans alike," said Taco Bell's Global Chief Food Innovator, Liz Matthews. "Even the masterminds from our test kitchen couldn't decide if it was more taco or sandwich, which is why we're excited to bring in the debate team experts to have some fun."

So, what do you think about the new sandwich taco? Are you going to try it? Let us know in the comments!